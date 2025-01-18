Broadnax and the Rice Owls take on conference foe Florida Atlantic

Rice Owls (11-7, 2-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-9, 2-3 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rice Owls (11-7, 2-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-9, 2-3 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baba and Florida Atlantic host Trae Broadnax and Rice in AAC action.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 3-3 on their home court. Florida Atlantic ranks second in the AAC with 16.8 assists per game led by Leland Walker averaging 4.4.

The Rice Owls are 2-3 in AAC play. Rice has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Rice averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

The Florida Atlantic Owls and Rice Owls meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is averaging 12.2 points for the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Broadnax is averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Rice Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Rice Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.