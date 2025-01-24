Brito and the South Florida Bulls visit conference foe East Carolina

South Florida Bulls (12-8, 5-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-9, 2-5 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (12-8, 5-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-9, 2-5 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amiya Joyner and East Carolina host Carla Brito and South Florida in AAC play Saturday.

The Pirates have gone 7-2 in home games. East Carolina is seventh in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Devin Hagemann averaging 1.7.

The Bulls are 5-2 against conference opponents. South Florida scores 64.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

East Carolina’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Bulls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Hearp averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Joyner is averaging 14 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sammie Puisis is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulls. L’or Mputu is averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

