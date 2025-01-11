Bristow leads Tarleton State against Utah Tech after 24-point game

Tarleton State Texans (7-10, 2-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-11, 1-0 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (7-10, 2-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-11, 1-0 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -2.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Utah Tech after Keitenn Bristow scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 74-66 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 4-2 in home games. Utah Tech ranks third in the WAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Beon Riley averaging 2.6.

The Texans are 2-0 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Mpaka averaging 2.4.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 66.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 75.9 Utah Tech allows.

The Trailblazers and Texans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Bubu Benjamin is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Texans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

