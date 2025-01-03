Bristow and Tarleton State host UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-7) at Tarleton State Texans (5-10) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts…

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-7) at Tarleton State Texans (5-10)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts UT Arlington after Keitenn Bristow scored 23 points in Tarleton State’s 70-60 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Texans are 4-1 in home games. Tarleton State averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mavericks are 2-4 in road games. UT Arlington averages 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Tarleton State allows.

The Texans and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Texans.

Brody Robinson is averaging 7.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

