Breland and the Charlotte 49ers take on conference foe Memphis

Charlotte 49ers (6-13, 1-7 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (4-14, 2-5 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hayleigh Breland and Charlotte visit Alasia Smith and Memphis in AAC action.

The Tigers are 3-6 on their home court. Memphis is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The 49ers have gone 1-7 against AAC opponents. Charlotte allows 68.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.8 points per game.

Memphis averages 70.1 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 68.3 Charlotte allows. Charlotte’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TI’lan Boler is averaging 17 points for the Tigers. Smith is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Breland is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the 49ers. Alexis Andrews is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

