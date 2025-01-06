Brea leads No. 10 Kentucky against Georgia after 23-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (12-2, 0-1 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (12-2, 1-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (12-2, 0-1 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky takes on Georgia after Koby Brea scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 106-100 win over the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at home. Georgia is 10-2 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.1.

Georgia averages 80.4 points, 7.0 more per game than the 73.4 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Georgia allows.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Otega Oweh is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 88.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

