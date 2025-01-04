Brayon Freeman, Seneca Willoughby lead Bethune-Cookman past Florida A&M 62-55

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Brayon Freeman and Seneca Willoughby scored 14 points apiece to help Bethune-Cookman defeat Florida A&M 62-55…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Brayon Freeman and Seneca Willoughby scored 14 points apiece to help Bethune-Cookman defeat Florida A&M 62-55 on Saturday.

Freeman shot 6 of 13 from the field and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (4-10, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Willoughby shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Reggie Ward Jr. added 10 points.

The Rattlers (3-9, 0-1) were led by Milton Matthews with 20 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.