Brantley leads Stony Brook against Monmouth after 25-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6, 1-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-7, 0-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Monmouth after Janay Brantley scored 25 points in Stony Brook’s 72-51 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Hawks are 4-2 on their home court. Monmouth is seventh in the CAA scoring 59.8 points while shooting 39.1% from the field.

The Seawolves are 1-0 in CAA play. Stony Brook is sixth in the CAA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shamarla King averaging 2.5.

Monmouth’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Monmouth has given up to its opponents (39.7%).

The Hawks and Seawolves match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawks.

Brantley is shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 9.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 57.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

