Brandon Whitney scores 18 to help Montana beat Idaho 72-67

The Associated Press

January 20, 2025, 11:56 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney scored 18 points and Montana beat Idaho 72-67 on Monday night.

Whitney shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Grizzlies (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Jensen Bradtke added 12 points and Malik Moore scored 10.

Tyler Mrus finished with 12 points to lead the Vandals (8-11, 3-3). Tyler Linhardt and Isaiah Brickner both scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

