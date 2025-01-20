Brandon Whitney scores 18 to help Montana beat Idaho 72-67

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney scored 18 points and Montana beat Idaho 72-67 on Monday night. Whitney shot 6…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney scored 18 points and Montana beat Idaho 72-67 on Monday night.

Whitney shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Grizzlies (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Jensen Bradtke added 12 points and Malik Moore scored 10.

Tyler Mrus finished with 12 points to lead the Vandals (8-11, 3-3). Tyler Linhardt and Isaiah Brickner both scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

