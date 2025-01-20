Brandon Walker scores 20 to lead Montana State to 74-64 victory over Eastern Washington

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Walker had 20 points to lead Montana State to a 74-64 victory over Eastern Washington…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Walker had 20 points to lead Montana State to a 74-64 victory over Eastern Washington on Monday night.

Walker added six rebounds for the Bobcats (8-12, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Max Agbonkpolo had 13 points and three steals. Patrick McMahon scored 10.

Andrew Cook led the way for the Eagles (6-13, 2-4) with 21 points. Sebastian Hartmann added 13 points and Emmett Marquardt pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

