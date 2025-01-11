Brandon Mitchell-Day, Ryan Cornish help Dartmouth hold off Pennsylvania 73-70

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brandon Mitchell-Day had 25 points, Ryan Cornish scored 24 and Dartmouth held off Pennsylvania 73-70 in…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brandon Mitchell-Day had 25 points, Ryan Cornish scored 24 and Dartmouth held off Pennsylvania 73-70 in an Ivy League opener on Saturday.

Mitchell-Day also contributed eight rebounds for the Big Green (7-7). Cornish added 10 rebounds and five assists. Cade Haskins had eight points.

Nick Spinoso finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Quakers (4-10). Sam Brown added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Roberts finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

