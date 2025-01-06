Brady and Missouri State host UIC

UIC Flames (10-5, 2-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-8, 0-4 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (10-5, 2-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-8, 0-4 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts UIC after Vincent Brady II scored 29 points in Missouri State’s 69-60 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Missouri State is eighth in the MVC with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 8.4.

The Flames are 2-2 in conference games. UIC leads the MVC with 17.7 assists. Ahmad Henderson II leads the Flames with 3.9.

Missouri State scores 71.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 74.1 UIC allows. UIC has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Flames match up Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bears.

Filip Skobalj is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 9.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.