Bradley visits Whitt and Belmont

Bradley Braves (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (14-5, 6-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Bradley Braves (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (14-5, 6-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Bradley after Carter Whitt scored 20 points in Belmont’s 85-82 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bruins have gone 8-2 in home games. Belmont averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Whitt with 4.7.

The Braves are 7-1 against MVC opponents. Bradley has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Belmont averages 81.4 points, 14.2 more per game than the 67.2 Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 80.7 points per game, 2.5 more than the 78.2 Belmont gives up to opponents.

The Bruins and Braves square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Pierre is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bruins.

Duke Deen averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.