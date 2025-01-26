Bradley visits Knudsen and Illinois State

Bradley Braves (8-10, 2-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-7, 5-2 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (8-10, 2-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-7, 5-2 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Bradley after Elyce Knudsen scored 24 points in Illinois State’s 75-66 win against the UIC Flames.

The Redbirds have gone 5-3 at home. Illinois State is fifth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Braves are 2-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley averages 58.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Illinois State averages 76.6 points, 19.8 more per game than the 56.8 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Illinois State gives up.

The Redbirds and Braves square off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Wong is averaging 8.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Redbirds. Shannon Dowell is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Soleil Barnes is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 9.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

