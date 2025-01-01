Bradley visits Daughtry and Indiana State

Bradley Braves (11-2, 2-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-5, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Bradley Braves (11-2, 2-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-5, 2-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Bradley after Jaden Daughtry scored 25 points in Indiana State’s 103-83 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Sycamores are 4-1 in home games. Indiana State averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Braves are 2-0 in conference games. Bradley ranks eighth in the MVC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Davis averaging 1.5.

Indiana State makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Bradley averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Indiana State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is shooting 58.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Sycamores.

Duke Deen is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

