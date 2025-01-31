Bradley takes on Missouri State, looks to end 5-game slide

Missouri State Bears (15-4, 7-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-11, 2-6 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (15-4, 7-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-11, 2-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will try to break its five-game slide when the Braves take on Missouri State.

The Braves are 5-3 in home games. Bradley ranks ninth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 30.6 rebounds. Ellie McDermid leads the Braves with 5.9 boards.

The Bears are 7-1 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Kaemyn Bekemeier averaging 5.7.

Bradley averages 58.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 61.9 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Bradley gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyrah Daniels averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Lacy Stokes is shooting 51.1% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.