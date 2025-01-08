Bradley takes home win streak into matchup with Drake

Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 2-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-2, 4-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 2-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-2, 4-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -2.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Drake trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Braves are 8-0 on their home court. Bradley is 11-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference play. Drake ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Bradley averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 5.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Bradley gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 15.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Braves.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

