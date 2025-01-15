Bradley scores 14, VMI downs Western Carolina 66-50

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Rickey Bradley Jr. had 14 points in VMI’s 66-50 victory over Western Carolina on Wednesday night…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Rickey Bradley Jr. had 14 points in VMI’s 66-50 victory over Western Carolina on Wednesday night to stop a five-game losing streak.

Bradley added seven rebounds for the Keydets (7-11, 1-4 Southern Conference). Augustinas Kiudulas added 14 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Tan Yildizoglu had 14 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

Bernard Pelote led the way for the Catamounts (5-11, 1-4) with 14 points and six rebounds. Marcus Kell added 11 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. VMI visits Citadel and Western Carolina plays UNC Greensboro at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

