Bradley leads VMI against Samford after 30-point game

VMI Keydets (6-9, 0-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VMI Keydets (6-9, 0-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -18.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Samford after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 30 points in VMI’s 70-67 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 in home games. Samford averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Rylan Jones with 5.9.

The Keydets are 0-2 against SoCon opponents. VMI scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Samford makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than VMI has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). VMI averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Samford gives up.

The Bulldogs and Keydets match up Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Fort averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc.

Tan Yildizoglu is averaging 7.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Keydets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.