Bradley leads VMI against Furman after 29-point performance

Furman Paladins (15-4, 3-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (8-11, 2-4 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts Furman after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 29 points in VMI’s 75-70 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Keydets have gone 5-2 in home games. VMI is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Paladins are 3-3 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks second in the SoCon giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

VMI makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Furman has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Keydets. Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Pjay Smith Jr. is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.