Bradley leads UAPB against Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-13, 2-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12, 0-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-13, 2-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-12, 0-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Prairie View A&M after Doctor Bradley scored 35 points in UAPB’s 93-91 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. UAPB is second in the SWAC with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Dante Sawyer averaging 9.5.

The Panthers are 2-1 in conference play. Prairie View A&M has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UAPB averages 76.1 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 88.9 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 75.9 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 92.7 UAPB allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Jones is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 7.8 points.

Orlando Horton Jr. is averaging 7.3 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 22.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.