Bradley leads UAPB against Bethune-Cookman after 24-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-14, 0-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 3-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Bethune-Cookman after Doctor Bradley scored 24 points in UAPB’s 86-76 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 2-0 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 1.5.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-4 against SWAC opponents. UAPB has a 0-7 record against opponents over .500.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 49.6% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 75.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the 71.9 Bethune-Cookman allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats.

Christian Moore is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 78.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

