Bradley leads UAPB against Alabama State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-9, 1-0 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Alabama State after Doctor Bradley scored 30 points in UAPB’s 89-79 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 3-0 at home. Alabama State allows 79.5 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 0-1 against SWAC opponents. UAPB gives up 92.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.6 points per game.

Alabama State’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 10.6 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Alabama State allows.

The Hornets and Golden Lions meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mack is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 6.6 points.

Caleb Jones is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 7.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.