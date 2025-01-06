Bradley leads UAPB against Alabama State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-9, 1-0 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -16; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Alabama State after Doctor Bradley scored 30 points in UAPB’s 89-79 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 3-0 at home. Alabama State has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Lions are 0-1 against conference opponents. UAPB is sixth in the SWAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Robert Lewis averaging 5.0.

Alabama State is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 49.7% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The Hornets and Golden Lions square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines is averaging 14.7 points for the Hornets.

Caleb Jones averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.