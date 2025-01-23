Bradley leads Louisiana Tech against Western Kentucky after 21-point outing

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-6, 4-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-5, 3-2 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 12 p.m.…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-6, 4-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-5, 3-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Western Kentucky after Paris Bradley scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 83-71 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hilltoppers have gone 6-2 at home. Western Kentucky ranks fifth in the CUSA with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Acacia Hayes averaging 10.0.

The Lady Techsters are 4-2 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is fourth in the CUSA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 5.2.

Western Kentucky averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Destiny Salary is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Bradley averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Robyn Lee is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

