Bradley leads Louisiana Tech against Liberty after 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (9-5, 2-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces Liberty after Paris Bradley scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 72-61 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames have gone 5-1 in home games. Liberty is second in the CUSA with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Elisabeth Aegisdottir averaging 3.1.

The Lady Techsters are 2-1 in conference play. Louisiana Tech averages 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Liberty scores 72.8 points, 10.9 more per game than the 61.9 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Liberty allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is shooting 54.2% and averaging 12.3 points for the Flames.

Jianna Morris averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.