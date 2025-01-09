Bradley hosts Drake following Dinnebier’s 31-point performance

Drake Bulldogs (9-5, 3-0 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-6, 2-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (9-5, 3-0 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-6, 2-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Bradley after Katie Dinnebier scored 31 points in Drake’s 82-64 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Braves are 5-1 in home games. Bradley averages 60.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in MVC play. Drake is second in the MVC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Anna Miller averaging 6.1.

Bradley averages 60.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 68.3 Drake gives up. Drake averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 7.1 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game Bradley allows.

The Braves and Bulldogs match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Braves.

Dinnebier averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

