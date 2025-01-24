Bradley hosts Banks and Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (12-8, 4-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-3, 8-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (12-8, 4-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-3, 8-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Bradley after Dalton Banks scored 21 points in Illinois State’s 85-81 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Braves have gone 9-1 in home games. Bradley averages 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Redbirds are 4-5 against conference opponents. Illinois State has a 5-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bradley averages 81.2 points, 9.6 more per game than the 71.6 Illinois State allows. Illinois State has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Zek Montgomery is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Banks is averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redbirds. Chase Walker is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

