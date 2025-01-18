Bradley faces Valparaiso, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Bradley Braves (8-9, 2-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-12, 1-5 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley…

Bradley Braves (8-9, 2-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-12, 1-5 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley aims to break its three-game slide with a win against Valparaiso.

The Beacons have gone 3-3 in home games. Valparaiso is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Braves have gone 2-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Valparaiso scores 64.1 points, 7.4 more per game than the 56.7 Bradley gives up. Bradley’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The Beacons and Braves square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Earnest is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Beacons.

Soleil Barnes is averaging 15.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 23.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.