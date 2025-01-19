Bradley faces Valparaiso, looks to halt 3-game skid

Bradley Braves (8-9, 2-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-12, 1-5 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley…

Bradley Braves (8-9, 2-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-12, 1-5 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Valparaiso.

The Beacons are 3-3 on their home court. Valparaiso is ninth in the MVC scoring 64.1 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Braves are 2-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

Valparaiso makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Bradley averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Valparaiso allows.

The Beacons and Braves match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Jackson is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals.

Soleil Barnes is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 23.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

