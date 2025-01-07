Bradley Braves play the Drake Bulldogs on 5-game win streak

Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 2-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-2, 4-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley…

Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 2-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-2, 4-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley comes into a matchup with Drake as winners of five straight games.

The Braves have gone 8-0 at home. Bradley ranks seventh in the MVC in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Darius Hannah leads the Braves with 6.0 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 against MVC opponents. Drake has a 9-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bradley averages 81.6 points, 23.4 more per game than the 58.2 Drake gives up. Drake averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Bradley gives up.

The Braves and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 15.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Braves.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.