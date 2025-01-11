Bradley and San Diego host Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-3, 4-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-13, 1-3 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-3, 4-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-13, 1-3 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -16.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 21 points in San Diego’s 93-80 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Toreros are 4-7 in home games. San Diego averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Gaels are 4-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

San Diego’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than San Diego allows.

The Toreros and Gaels face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Toreros.

Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.