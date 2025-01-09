Boyd scores 16, San Diego State downs Air Force 67-38

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nicholas Boyd’s 16 points helped San Diego State defeat Air Force 67-38 on Wednesday. Boyd had…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nicholas Boyd’s 16 points helped San Diego State defeat Air Force 67-38 on Wednesday.

Boyd had five steals for the Aztecs (10-3, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). BJ Davis scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Jared Jones shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 14 rebounds.

Ethan Taylor led the way for the Falcons (3-12, 0-4) with 11 points and three steals. Luke Kearney added nine points for Air Force. Kyle Marshall had six points.

San Diego State took the lead with 4:00 left in the first half and did not give it up. Boyd led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 33-24 at the break. San Diego State pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 24 points. They outscored Air Force by 20 points in the final half, as Davis led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. San Diego State visits New Mexico and Air Forceplays San Jose State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

