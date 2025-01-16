Bowman and the Samford Bulldogs take on conference foe Chattanooga

Samford Bulldogs (5-12, 0-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-9, 1-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (5-12, 0-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-9, 1-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on Chattanooga in SoCon action Thursday.

The Mocs have gone 4-3 in home games. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Anya averaging 1.6.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 against SoCon opponents. Samford has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

Chattanooga is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Chattanooga gives up.

The Mocs and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karsen Murphy is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 9.5 points.

Emily Bowman is averaging 11.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.