Bowling Green visits Western Michigan following Willis’ 21-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (5-8, 0-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-10, 0-1 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts Bowling Green after Chansey Willis Jr. scored 21 points in Western Michigan’s 76-70 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Broncos are 2-4 on their home court. Western Michigan is second in the MAC in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Owen Lobsinger leads the Broncos with 7.4 boards.

The Falcons are 0-1 in MAC play. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Jamai Felt averaging 5.6.

Western Michigan is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The Broncos and Falcons face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Ryans is averaging 3.4 points for the Broncos.

Marcus Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

