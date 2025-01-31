Bowling Green visits Morson and Central Michigan

Bowling Green Falcons (10-10, 4-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-12, 4-5 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Bowling Green Falcons (10-10, 4-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-12, 4-5 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Bowling Green after Madi Morson scored 26 points in Central Michigan’s 80-75 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Chippewas have gone 4-5 in home games. Central Michigan allows 68.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Falcons are 4-5 in MAC play. Bowling Green averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Central Michigan averages 63.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 68.5 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The Chippewas and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is averaging 11.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Chippewas. Jayda Mosley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paige Kohler averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Lexi Fleming is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.