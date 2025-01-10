Bowling Green visits Miami (OH) following Velasco’s 22-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (7-7, 1-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-5, 1-2 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (7-7, 1-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-5, 1-2 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays Miami (OH) after Amy Velasco scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 70-60 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The RedHawks are 4-2 on their home court. Miami (OH) has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Falcons have gone 1-2 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Miami (OH) scores 65.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 69.0 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The RedHawks and Falcons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enjulina Gonzalez is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the RedHawks.

Velasco is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

