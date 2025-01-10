Bowling Green visits Hill and Ball State

Bowling Green Falcons (6-8, 1-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-7, 1-1 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (6-8, 1-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-7, 1-1 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Bowling Green after Jermahri Hill scored 20 points in Ball State’s 80-72 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Cardinals have gone 3-3 in home games. Ball State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Falcons are 1-1 in conference play. Bowling Green has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ball State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Marcus Johnson is averaging 16.8 points for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

