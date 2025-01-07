Bowling Green hosts Lewis-Williams and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (12-1, 1-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-6, 1-1 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Bowling Green after Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 82-73 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Falcons are 5-0 on their home court. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Amy Velasco averaging 4.7.

The Bulls are 1-1 in MAC play. Buffalo averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Lani Cornfield with 5.3.

Bowling Green scores 70.5 points, 13.3 more per game than the 57.2 Buffalo allows. Buffalo scores 10.7 more points per game (79.6) than Bowling Green gives up to opponents (68.9).

The Falcons and Bulls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 12 points.

Terah Harness averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

