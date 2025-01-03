Bowling Green hosts Eastern Michigan following Eleko’s 23-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-10, 0-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-6, 0-1 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-10, 0-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-6, 0-1 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Bowling Green after Sisi Eleko scored 23 points in Eastern Michigan’s 65-51 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Falcons are 4-0 in home games. Bowling Green is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 0-1 in conference play. Eastern Michigan allows 78.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.3 points per game.

Bowling Green averages 68.9 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 78.7 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 58.4 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 68.3 Bowling Green allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

Eleko is averaging 20.1 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.