Bowling Green hosts Akron after Johnson’s 20-point showing

Akron Zips (7-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (5-7)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Akron after Marcus Johnson scored 20 points in Bowling Green’s 87-62 victory over the Aquinas (MI) Saints.

The Falcons are 4-2 in home games. Bowling Green is eighth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Zips have gone 0-3 away from home. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Bowling Green averages 78.4 points, 5.1 more per game than the 73.3 Akron allows. Akron has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 17.3 points for the Falcons.

James Okonkwo is averaging 8.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

