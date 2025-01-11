Boston University visits Woodward and Colgate

Boston University Terriers (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (5-11, 2-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (5-11, 2-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Boston University after Jeff Woodward scored 20 points in Colgate’s 67-62 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders are 4-2 in home games. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 13.4 assists per game led by Jalen Cox averaging 4.1.

The Terriers are 2-1 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University ranks seventh in the Patriot League scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 6.9.

Colgate’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Terriers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Jones is averaging 8.9 points for the Raiders.

Michael McNair is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

