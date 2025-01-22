Boston University visits Navy following Benigni’s 23-point showing

Boston University Terriers (9-10, 3-3 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Boston University Terriers (9-10, 3-3 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -1; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on Boston University after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 73-69 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen are 4-4 on their home court. Navy has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Terriers have gone 3-3 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Navy is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

The Midshipmen and Terriers meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 17.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Midshipmen. Aidan Kehoe is averaging 10.8 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ben Roy is averaging 3.5 points for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.