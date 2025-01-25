Boston University visits Bucknell following Sofilkanich’s 44-point game

Boston University Terriers (8-11, 1-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (9-9, 4-3 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (8-11, 1-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (9-9, 4-3 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Boston University after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 44 points in Bucknell’s 71-67 win against the Colgate Raiders.

The Bison are 6-2 in home games. Bucknell ranks third in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.1 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Terriers are 1-6 in Patriot play. Boston University has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bucknell’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

The Bison and Terriers match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Sabino is averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Sofilkanich is averaging 20.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games.

Alex Giannaros is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Terriers. Allison Schwertner is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 56.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.