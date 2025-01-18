Boston University visits Army following Rucker’s 29-point outing

Boston University Terriers (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (9-8, 3-2 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday,…

Boston University Terriers (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (9-8, 3-2 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Boston University after Jalen Rucker scored 29 points in Army’s 70-68 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights have gone 7-2 at home. Army is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 3-2 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is the top team in the Patriot League giving up just 67.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Army scores 76.5 points, 9.0 more per game than the 67.5 Boston University allows. Boston University averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Army allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights.

Kyrone Alexander is averaging 13 points for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

