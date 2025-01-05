Boston University visits Army following Giannaros’ 20-point performance

Boston University Terriers (7-6, 0-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-2, 1-0 Patriot) West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (7-6, 0-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-2, 1-0 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on Army after Alex Giannaros scored 20 points in Boston University’s 66-55 loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights have gone 5-1 at home. Army ranks second in the Patriot with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kya Smith averaging 4.7.

The Terriers have gone 0-1 against Patriot opponents. Boston University is eighth in the Patriot allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Army is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 35.5% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ericson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Aoibhe Gormley is averaging four points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 9-1, averaging 62.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 56.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.