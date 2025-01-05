Boston University plays conference rival Army

Army Black Knights (6-7, 0-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (6-8, 0-1 Patriot League) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Army Black Knights (6-7, 0-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (6-8, 0-1 Patriot League)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes Boston University and Army will play on Sunday.

The Terriers have gone 3-3 at home. Boston University is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights have gone 0-1 against Patriot League opponents. Army leads the Patriot League with 16.8 assists. Ryan Curry leads the Black Knights with 4.2.

Boston University’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Army allows. Army averages 10.4 more points per game (78.5) than Boston University gives up to opponents (68.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Roy is averaging 1.9 points for the Terriers.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 18.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.