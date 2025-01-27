Boston University hosts Holy Cross following Green’s 25-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-10, 3-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (10-11, 4-4 Patriot League) Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-10, 3-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (10-11, 4-4 Patriot League)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces Boston University after Max Green scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 70-65 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Terriers are 7-3 in home games. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Malcolm Chimezie leads the Terriers with 5.2 boards.

The Crusaders are 3-5 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Boston University is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The Terriers and Crusaders meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Green is averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

