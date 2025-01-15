Boston University faces Lehigh in conference showdown

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-9, 1-3 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (8-9, 2-2 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-9, 1-3 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (8-9, 2-2 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kyrone Alexander and Boston University host Keith Higgins Jr. and Lehigh in Patriot League action.

The Terriers are 5-3 on their home court. Boston University gives up 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-3 in Patriot League play. Lehigh gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Boston University is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The Terriers and Mountain Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Chimezie is averaging 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers.

Ben Knostman is averaging 4.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Mountain Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.