Boston University defeats Lehigh 63-58

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander had 18 points in Boston University’s 63-58 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday night.

Alexander had six rebounds for the Terriers (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League). Michael McNair scored 15 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 6 from the line. Miles Brewster shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the Mountain Hawks (6-10, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, four assists and four steals. Nasir Whitlock and Edouard Benoit each had 10 points.

Alexander scored 12 points in the first half for Boston University, which led 33-20 at the break. McNair scored seven second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Boston University visits Army and Lehigh plays Loyola (Maryland) at home.

